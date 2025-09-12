× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, LucasFilm 2025 TNRP Movie night Flyers - NEW DATE.FINAL USE Updated 8.1.25 Star Wars Rogue One Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) Friday, September 12th Flyer

Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Starry Skies & Star Wars Vibes - Rebellions are built on Hope… and The Force!

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, September 12th

• 7 pm – 10:30 pm

• Showing: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

• Rated PG-13***

• Free Activities Start at 7:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 8:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

***Rated PG-13 for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3748528/parentalguide/

Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/175KLMfRn6/

For More Information, Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

