Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
to
Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, LucasFilm
2025 TNRP Movie night Flyers - NEW DATE.FINAL USE Updated 8.1.25 Star Wars Rogue One
Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) Friday, September 12th Flyer
Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Starry Skies & Star Wars Vibes - Rebellions are built on Hope… and The Force!
Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday, September 12th
• 7 pm – 10:30 pm
• Showing: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
• Rated PG-13***
• Free Activities Start at 7:00 pm
• Movie Starts at 8:00 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Free Games
• Food & Beverage Vendors
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
***Rated PG-13 for extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3748528/parentalguide/
Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406
Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/175KLMfRn6/
For More Information, Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #FreeMovie #TheForce #StarWars #RogueOne #Rebellion #OutdoorFun #OurParksOurPeople #SummerInThePark