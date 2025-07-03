× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Paramount Pictures 2025 TNRP Movie night Flyers - Updated 7.3.25 Top Gun Maverick Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Top Gun: Maverick) Thursday, July 3rd Flyer

Still feeling the need... the need for speed! Maverick’s back and cooler than ever.

Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Thursday, July 3rd

• 8 pm – 11:30 pm

• Showing: Top Gun: Maverick

• Rated PG-13***

• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm

• Movie Starts at 9:30 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Free Games

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

***Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1745960/parentalguide/

Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/16UxW7zGmT/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #FreeMovie #TopGunMaverick #TalkToMeGoose #SummerInThePark