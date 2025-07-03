Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Top Gun: Maverick)
Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Paramount Pictures
Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark (Top Gun: Maverick)
Still feeling the need... the need for speed! Maverick’s back and cooler than ever.
Bring Chairs/Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Thursday, July 3rd
• 8 pm – 11:30 pm
• Showing: Top Gun: Maverick
• Rated PG-13***
• Free Activities Start at 8:00 pm
• Movie Starts at 9:30 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Free Games
• Food & Beverage Vendors
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
***Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. *** Rating details at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1745960/parentalguide/
Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/16UxW7zGmT/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
