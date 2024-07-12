Free Movie Night at TN Riverpark – TOP GUN

× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Paramount Pictures Top Gun 7.12.24 Movie night Flyer) - Top Gun 7.12.24 Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring TOP GUN

Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring TOP GUN

Join hot-shot fighter pilot Maverick at the Navy’s elite fighter pilot school as he feels the need…the need for speed!

Bring Chairs or Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!

• Friday, July 12th 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

• Showing: TOP GUN

• Rated PG

• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM

• Free Movie

• Free Popcorn

• Food Truck

• Free Games

• Face Painting

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• Location: Hubert Fry Center Ellipse

4301 Amnicola Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37406

• All Ages Welcome

Giveaways for the First 50 Guests!

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/PhUZ1f7tdonhQwTt/

If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will post on the Facebook event page by 3:00 pm on July 12th. If needed, the Rain Date for this event will be Friday, July 20th, 2024. Thank You.

#TNRPFreeMovie