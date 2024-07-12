Free Movie Night at TN Riverpark – TOP GUN
to
Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Paramount Pictures
Free Movie Night at Tennessee Riverpark Featuring TOP GUN
Join hot-shot fighter pilot Maverick at the Navy’s elite fighter pilot school as he feels the need…the need for speed!
Bring Chairs or Blankets to enjoy this Free Outdoor Movie!
• Friday, July 12th 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
• Showing: TOP GUN
• Rated PG
• Movie Starts at 9:00 PM
• Free Movie
• Free Popcorn
• Food Truck
• Free Games
• Face Painting
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• Location: Hubert Fry Center Ellipse
4301 Amnicola Hwy., Chattanooga, TN 37406
• All Ages Welcome
Giveaways for the First 50 Guests!
For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/PhUZ1f7tdonhQwTt/
If the weather doesn’t cooperate with our plans, we will post on the Facebook event page by 3:00 pm on July 12th. If needed, the Rain Date for this event will be Friday, July 20th, 2024. Thank You.
#TNRPFreeMovie