Free Ride Fest at CycleBar Chatt!

It's FREE RIDE FEST at CycleBar Chattanooga on Saturday, July 29th! We are offering our boutique indoor cycling experience for free to the Chattanooga community! Our studio doors open at 8:30AM, our Classic 45 minute full body workout class will start at 9AM. All fitness levels welcome. We provide towels, cycling shoes, and water if needed, so just bring yourself in some comfortable workout attire! Along with this exclusive free class, we will also have some health and wellness vendors and some free swag. So mark your calendars and visit our website or call/text our studio at 423-602-7153 to book your bike and claim your spot!