Free Tree ReLeaf with EPB, City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding

The EPB Energy Pros, City of Chattanooga and Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center kick off this fall’s Free Tree ReLeaf on Saturday, Nov. 8. All EPB customers and City of Chattanooga residents are eligible to take home two free native trees from Reflection Riding’s Native Plant Nursery.

When: Beginning Sat., Nov. 8, as long as supplies last. Nursery is open Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center Native Plant Nursery, 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419.

Eight native varieties are available this fall. Visit epb.com/freetree to learn about available trees and find planting guides. Trees cannot be reserved before arrival.

Carolina Silverbell (Halesia carolina)

Pawpaw (Asimina triloba)

Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana)

Redbud (Cercis canadensis)

Spicebush (Lindera benzoin)

Sweetbay Magnolia (Magnolia virginiana)

White Oak (Quercus alba)

Witch Hazel (Hamamelis virginiana)

Trees are available, two per home, as long as supplies last. The Native Plant Nursery will close for the season on Dec. 14.