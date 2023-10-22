Free Vehicle Inspections

Samaritan Center 9231 Lee Highway, Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363

Students and employees from Southern Adventist University’s automotive program will be providing free vehicle inspections for the community on Sunday, October 22, from 1-4 p.m. in the Samaritan Center parking lot in Ooltewah, Tennessee. They will check fluids, belts, hoses, and other maintenance items on the vehicles. While the team will not be doing any repairs on site, following each inspection they will explain to the owner anything that should be fixed. Donations to benefit the Samaritan Center are welcomed. For more information, contact Southern’s Applied Technology team, housed in the School of Business, at 423.236.2863 or technology@southern.edu.

