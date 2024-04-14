Free Vehicle Inspections

to

Samaritan Center 9231 Lee Highway, Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363

Students and employees from Southern Adventist University’s automotive program will be providing free vehicle inspections for the community on Sunday, April 14, from 1-4 p.m. in the Samaritan Center parking lot in Ooltewah, Tennessee. They will check fluids, belts, hoses, and other maintenance items on the vehicles. While the team will not be doing any repairs on site, following each inspection they will explain to the owner anything that should be fixed. Donations to benefit the Samaritan Center are welcomed. For more information, contact Southern’s Applied Technology team, housed in the School of Business, at 423.236.2863 or technology@southern.edu.

Info

Samaritan Center 9231 Lee Highway, Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363
Outdoor
423-236-2863
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Free Vehicle Inspections - 2024-04-14 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Vehicle Inspections - 2024-04-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Vehicle Inspections - 2024-04-14 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Vehicle Inspections - 2024-04-14 13:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 1, 2024

Saturday

March 2, 2024

Sunday

March 3, 2024

Monday

March 4, 2024

Tuesday

March 5, 2024

Wednesday

March 6, 2024

Thursday

March 7, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours