Free Vehicle Inspections Hosted by Southern Adventist University

Students and employees from Southern Adventist University’s automotive program will be providing free vehicle inspections for the community on Sunday, April 6, from 1-4 p.m. in the Samaritan Center parking lot in Ooltewah, Tennessee. Technicians will check fluids, belts, hoses, and other maintenance items on vehicles. While the team will not be doing any repairs on site, each inspection will be followed by an explanation of recommendations on anything that should be fixed. Donations to benefit the Samaritan Center are welcomed but not required. For more information, contact Southern’s Applied Technology team at 423.236.2863 or by emailing technology@southern.edu.