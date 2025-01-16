Fresh Out the Shoebox Interactive Open Mic Poetry Sessions

× Expand Created by GoldNook Publishing open mic

Rhyme and Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization is pleased to present the return of Fresh Out the Shoebox Interactive Open Mic Sessions, each 3rd Thursday at 7:00 p.m. starting January 16. Fresh Out the Shoebox is a casual gathering of writers and non-writers where poetry is shared and discussed in a judgement-free, supportive environment. This is a great place to meet new people, to share new and old poetry that you've written and to be part of a conversation about the poetry that is shared.

This event happens every month on the third Thursday throughout the year, beginning on January 16 immediately following Stretch Your Mind: Poetry Meets Yoga sessions that start at 6:00 p.m. on 3rd Thursdays. Stretch Your Mind and Fresh Out the Shoebox meet on the 5th floor of the Edney Building, 1100 Market Street. Everyone is invited - these are family-friendly, free events that are open to the community.