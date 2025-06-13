Friday 13th Birthday Bash at Mary Jane's Corner
to
Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Get your face melted like Freddy Krueger with Big OAF, Slow Attack ,Fallen Colossus
Doors open at 7:30pm show starts at 8pm $15 cover at door with valid ID 21+
Come celebrate Friday the 13th with a birthday bash at Mary Jane's Corner - it's gonna be a killer time!
Info
Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Concerts & Live Music