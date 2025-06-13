Friday 13th Birthday Bash at Mary Jane's Corner

Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Get your face melted like Freddy Krueger with Big OAF, Slow Attack ,Fallen Colossus

Doors open at 7:30pm show starts at 8pm $15 cover at door with valid ID 21+

Come celebrate Friday the 13th with a birthday bash at Mary Jane's Corner - it's gonna be a killer time!

Concerts & Live Music
4239948652
