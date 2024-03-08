Friday Night Writes - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In this 90 min class we will read together and discuss 1 flash fiction piece, and 1 flash memoir. (Flash is defined as a complete story in 1000 words or less, and since our class time is short we want to engage with a completed piece.) Then, we will write with timed prompts, inspired by each writing. At the end of class, you'll leave with new work and ideas "in process", as well as some resource recommendations to inspire further creative work.

This class is great for beginner or experienced writers, and please do bring your own favorite writing tools to facilitate note-taking and in-class writing.

About the instructor:

Anneli Matheson holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University in Hong Kong. Her work has been published in Barely South Review, Hawaii Pacific Review, The Ilanot Review, and Sweet Literary, among others. She lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Connect with her here: https://bio.site/amathesonwrites

