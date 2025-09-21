Friends of Special Children ABC Event Silent Auction
to
Signal Centers 109 North Germantown Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Angeline Fairchild
ABC Silent Auction benefiting the children at Signal Centers. New.biddingowl.com/ABC / Contact Angeline Fairchild for more information
Friends of Special Children's Online Silent Auction opens September 21 at BiddingOwl.com/ABC giving you the chance to bid on over 100 unique items. This milestone year celebrates 20 years of impact while building a strong, sustainable future for Signal Centers and the children they serve.
Then, join us Thursday, October 9, 5:30–7:30 PM at Signal Centers’ Friends Pavilion and under the big tent on 109 N Germantown Rd , Chattanooga for dinner, drinks, and a lively evening of fun and friendship under the stars. Enjoy a delicious dinner by Giardino Restaurant, craft beer by Five Wits Brewing Co., and frosty desserts from Clumpies Ice Cream—plus exciting activities including the ABC Live Auction, Golden Ticket drawings, a wine pull, and more, all benefiting children of all abilities at Signal Centers.