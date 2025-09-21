Friends of Special Children ABC Event Silent Auction

× Expand Angeline Fairchild ABC Silent Auction benefiting the children at Signal Centers. New.biddingowl.com/ABC / Contact Angeline Fairchild for more information

Friends of Special Children's Online Silent Auction opens September 21 at BiddingOwl.com/ABC giving you the chance to bid on over 100 unique items. This milestone year celebrates 20 years of impact while building a strong, sustainable future for Signal Centers and the children they serve.

Then, join us Thursday, October 9, 5:30–7:30 PM at Signal Centers’ Friends Pavilion and under the big tent on 109 N Germantown Rd , Chattanooga for dinner, drinks, and a lively evening of fun and friendship under the stars. Enjoy a delicious dinner by Giardino Restaurant, craft beer by Five Wits Brewing Co., and frosty desserts from Clumpies Ice Cream—plus exciting activities including the ABC Live Auction, Golden Ticket drawings, a wine pull, and more, all benefiting children of all abilities at Signal Centers.