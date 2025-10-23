Frights and Pints

to

Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Enjoy a DJ, costume contest, wild decorations and plenty of beer and wine as you explore the Zoo! This 21+ event also includes fire dancers, lots of candy and an exclusive VIP lounge with an open bar and specialty cocktail. Get ready for a scary good night at Frights & Pints!

Info

Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Frights and Pints - 2025-10-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Frights and Pints - 2025-10-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Frights and Pints - 2025-10-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Frights and Pints - 2025-10-23 18:00:00 ical