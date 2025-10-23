Frights and Pints
Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Chattanooga Zoo
Cheers to costumes, critters and candy!
Enjoy a DJ, costume contest, wild decorations and plenty of beer and wine as you explore the Zoo! This 21+ event also includes fire dancers, lots of candy and an exclusive VIP lounge with an open bar and specialty cocktail. Get ready for a scary good night at Frights & Pints!
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor