Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in IMAX

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in mastermind George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal “Mad Max” films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

*Please note: This movie is rated R for sequences of strong violence and grisly images. Children under 6 are not permitted to attend R-rated movies. Those under 17 can only attend if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who is at least 21 years old and has a valid ID. This policy aligns with the Motion Picture Association of America's rating system.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne

Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

May 24 - June 2 at 7:00 PM