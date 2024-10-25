× Expand American Cancer Society Gala of Hope + the Rock Yacht Revue

The Yacht Rock Revue specializes in 70’s and 80’s music and plays as the cover band for bands such as REO Speedwagon. This is a fundraising event for resources for all cancer patients locally and statewide. The evening will include VIP reception (including a meet and greet with the band), 3 bars, depending on ticket levels, reserved seating and pub table, reserved or open seats (no table), appetizers, live and silent auction, mission moment and the evening will close with a luminary dedication lighting on the lawn (luminary garden sponsored by Tennessee Oncology).