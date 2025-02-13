Galentine's Day Card Making Social

to

The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Our Galentine’s card making social returns!

Make a Valentine’s card for your friend, lover, or loved one and make an extra card for a resident at Sharon’s Senior Services. Suggested donation ($5) includes supplies and snacks. Participants are welcome to BYOB.

Info

The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Galentine's Day Card Making Social - 2025-02-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Galentine's Day Card Making Social - 2025-02-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Galentine's Day Card Making Social - 2025-02-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Galentine's Day Card Making Social - 2025-02-13 18:00:00 ical