Galentine’s Disco Returns to Collegedale

× Expand Christina Clark Galentine's Disco - 1 Galentine's Disco Event Flyer

Gather your girlfriends, put on your best disco outfits, and strap on your roller skates to join Collegedale Parks and Recreation for their Galentine’s Disco on Friday, February 7th, for ages 14 and older. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own skates or rent a pair from our friends at Dazey Skate Co. and enjoy an evening with their gals on a pop-up skating rink; sing karaoke, make crafts, play games, enjoy great food, and make memories.

“As Leslie Knope said on the show Parks & Recreation, ‘February 14th, Valentine’s Day, is about romance. But February 13th, Galentine’s Day, is about celebrating lady friends.’ So, we hope to see girls from the community - both skaters and non-skaters - join in all the activities we have in store.” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation supervisor.

This event is free for females ages 14 and older. However, services provided by various vendors will have additional charges. The event runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Founders Hall at the Collegedale Commons, located at 4750 Swinyar Drive.

“I am so excited to be able to offer this event again," said Ms. Clark. "This is for all women who want to celebrate their lady friends in a safe environment. There will be skating, singing, dancing, crafting, snacks, and more. We will feature only female-owned businesses to provide services such as Nooga Hat Bar, Melissa’s Meals on Wheels, GiGi’s Sweet Treats, and Dazey Skate Co.”

For more information about the Galentine’s Disco event, please call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.