Gallery at Blackwell Fall/Holiday Show Reception

to

Gallery at Blackwell 71 EastGate Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold a reception at the Gallery at Blackwell on September 7, 2023, from 6:00pm to 8:30pm to present the fall/holiday show. Refreshments will be provided, and the public is welcome. Please come out and view the wonderful fine art images of the members of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga. The Gallery is located at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411.

For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Milton McLain at exhibitions@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

Info

Gallery at Blackwell 71 EastGate Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Art & Exhibitions, This & That
4233445643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Gallery at Blackwell Fall/Holiday Show Reception - 2023-09-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gallery at Blackwell Fall/Holiday Show Reception - 2023-09-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gallery at Blackwell Fall/Holiday Show Reception - 2023-09-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gallery at Blackwell Fall/Holiday Show Reception - 2023-09-07 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

August 5, 2023

Sunday

August 6, 2023

Monday

August 7, 2023

Tuesday

August 8, 2023

Wednesday

August 9, 2023

Thursday

August 10, 2023

Friday

August 11, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours