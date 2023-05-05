Gallery at Blackwell Spring Show

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (April 7, 2023) – The Photographic Society of Chattanooga’s Spring Show will go on display on May 5, 2023. PSC members currently have their works displayed at the Gallery at Blackwell. Prints are on display for viewing and purchasing. The Gallery is located at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411. The hours of operations for the Gallery are Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 5:30pm. The show will end on July 28, 2023.

For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Milton McLain at exhibitions@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

