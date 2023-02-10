Gallery at Blackwell Winter Show Opening Reception

The Gallery at Blackwell 71 Eastgate Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold a reception at the Gallery at Blackwell on February 10, 2023, from 6:00pm to 8:30pm to present the winter show. Refreshments will be provided, and the public is welcome. Please come out and view the wonderful fine art images of the members of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga. The Gallery is located at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411.

For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail exhibitions@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

