Gallery Opening: Abundance

Society of Work on the Northshore 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

What does it mean to have more than enough? How does abundance show up in nature, community, culture, memory, or imagination? Is abundance a feeling, a state of being, or a challenge in disguise?

Join us June 6, 5:30-7PM as 10 artists explore these ideas through their art. The night will include music and refreshments.

“If you want love and abundance in your life, give it away.” - Mark Twain

