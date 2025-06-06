Gallery Opening: Abundance

× Expand Society of Work Call for Artists. v2 Abundance (1920 x 1080 px) - Abundance v2. MS "Abundance" features 10 local artists exploring the richness of the world as they see it.

What does it mean to have more than enough? How does abundance show up in nature, community, culture, memory, or imagination? Is abundance a feeling, a state of being, or a challenge in disguise?

Join us June 6, 5:30-7PM as 10 artists explore these ideas through their art. The night will include music and refreshments.

“If you want love and abundance in your life, give it away.” - Mark Twain