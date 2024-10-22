Gallery Opening at The Velvet Lounge

× Expand SOW Gallery Opening (1920 x 1080 px) - 1 Join us for a night celebrating local artists at The Velvet Lounge's gallery opening on October 22nd at 5:30 PM!

OIN US for a night of fun as we celebrate the work of local artists in the launch of our first gallery exhibition in the Velvet Lounge. This first unthemed exhibit will highlight the works of Chattanooga based artists - curated by our resident curator Woodson Carpenter.

This is a chance to immerse yourself in the local art scene, meet the artists behind the works, and connect with fellow art enthusiasts. We look forward to hanging out together!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Stunning artwork from local talent

Music to set the mood

Drinks to sip while you peruse (1st Drink is on the house)

Delicious snacks to enjoy

ABOUT THE GALLERY:

Located at Society of Work on Chattanooga’s Northshore, the Velvet Lounge serves as a creative oasis within our coworking space, attracting a diverse community of professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives. Our mission is to invite artistic expression into our workspace and provide an inclusive, rotating platform for local artists to share their work with a broader audience.