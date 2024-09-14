Spend an evening paddling into September on a round-trip canoe excursion that launches from Reflection Riding. Along the way, learn about artworks at the Hunter that were inspired by fall landscapes and get a chance to photograph as the sun sets.

We will meet at Reflection Riding at 6pm, gathering first for safety and paddle training before setting off in canoes. Life jackets will be provided and required for everyone. Paddling on calm waters, this excursion is beginner-friendly and will be assisted by certified paddlers. We will return to Reflection Riding and disembark by 10pm.

To take photographs, bring a personal camera or cellphone -- Ziplock bags are recommended to protect gear. Guests are welcome to bring a light snack (no alcohol, please).

$35/person ($30/Hunter and Reflection Riding Members); Must be 16 or older. Participant or guardian must sign the release form that is sent upon registration in advance. Limited spots available.

https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Gateway-to-September-Paddle

For additional questions or to register as a Reflection Riding member, please email acausey@huntermuseum.org.