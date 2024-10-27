× Expand John Dooley George Porter Jr. + Blue Orleans (Music + Food) at Songbirds on 10/17

Songbirds is excited to present another memorable and exclusive dinner & a show event, featuring George Porter Jr.—a cornerstone of funk and rhythm & blues. With a dinner prepared by Blue Orleans, prepare to experience a unique blend of New Orleans flavor and zest with rich, soulful rhythms. With a repertoire that spans decades, George Porter Jr. will have you dancing in your seat from start to finish. Get your tickets today!

Date: Sunday, October 27th

Doors for Dinner: 6:00 PM

Dinner: 6:30 PM

Doors for Show Only: 7:30 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

Seated (dinner tickets seated at tables, show-only tickets seated at back row stools)

Music:

George Porter, Jr. is best known as the bassist of The Meters, a legendary group formed in the mid 60's that came to be recognized as one of the progenitors of funk. Few bass players in the history of modern New Orleans music are as storied as George. During the course of a career spanning more than four decades, Porter has not only made a deep impression with his work in The Meters, but he’s notched session work with artists as diverse as Paul McCartney, Jimmy Buffett, David Byrne, Patti LaBelle, Tori Amos, and Taj Mahal, just to name a few. Porter has proven to be capable of the ultimate fusion of rock, funk, and R&B, and has gained recognition as one of the industry’s elite bass players.

Today, Porter is now the band leader of his own unique long term project: the Runnin’ Pardners. Porter has assembled some seasoned and talented musicians to join him on this endeavor—himself (Bass & Vocals), Michael Lemmler (Keyboards & Vocals), Chris Adkins (Guitar & Vocals), and Terrence Houston (Drums & Vocals). This well-respected and quintessential New Orleans group continues to receive accolades on the jam band and festival scenes everywhere. An artist whose successful career remains steadfast, George Porter Jr. plans to keep a smile on his face, “I feel like I am working towards something that will be remembered.”

Food:

Chef: Blue Orleans of Chattanooga

Menu:

New Orleans Creole Jambalaya

[Cajun smoked white meat chicken and sausage, white rice, bell peppers, onions, seasonings]

Sweet-and-Sour Collard Greens

[Bacon, onions, sugar, sweet apple cider vinegar, chicken stock]

Dinner Rolls

[Soft and buttery]

Bread Pudding Bites with Rum Sauce

[French bread, evaporated & condensed milk, brown sugar, butter, eggs]

Tickets:

Limited availability—early reservation is recommended to secure your spot for this exclusive event. Choose from a variety of seating options on the map ($65–$165), including front row VIP tables for the ultimate premium experience, or a single GA listening room stool if you can’t make it for dinner. Don't miss your chance to be part of this one-of-a-kind event. Want to purchase an entire table for a discounted rate?—Contact Songbirds directly at info@songbirdsfoundation.org.

And don’t forget… for every $100 raised, we'll be able to buy a kid a guitar and provide them with 10 weeks of free lessons and music therapy. Your contribution allows us to share the joy of music with thousands of kids who would otherwise be without a music education!