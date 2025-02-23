Getting to the Point: Ear Acupuncture with the 5-Needle Protocol

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Come join us for a hands-on workshop where we'll explore the 5-Needle Protocol and more for effective ear acupuncture!

This class will introduce participants to the use of Ear acupuncture in treating the symptoms of anxiety, PTSD, and reduce the symptoms of withdrawal from opiate medications. You will learn how emotional trauma affects not only the mind but the body producing memory patterns in the brain that can be triggered long after the original event and can manifest as chronic pain in other parts of the body. You will have the chance to experience the calming and pain-reducing effect of ear acupuncture approaches she discusses and demonstrates.

About the teacher:

Dr. Rose is a Medical Doctor and Medical Acupuncturist who is board-certified and fellowship-trained in Family Medicine and Integrative Medicine. She trained in Integrative Structural Acupuncture and Auricular Acupuncture for physicians at Harvard University and with the Helms Medical Institute (HMI). She is also a Certified Acudetox Specialist using the 5-Needle Protocol (5-NP) to reduce the symptoms of withdrawal in patients recovering from drug addiction. She is also a member of Acupuncturists Without Borders who uses the 5-NP to lessen the development of PTSD in victims of war and natural disasters.

Since 2017, Dr. Rose has been helping patients through their physical, emotional, and spiritual transitions. She provides personalized care that caters to the unique needs of each individual with expertise in Auriculotherapy (also known as Ear Acupuncture and can include Acudetox), breathwork, and wellness coaching.