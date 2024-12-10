Gigis Sweet Stop - Pop-up Store

× Expand MACC GIGI NEXT TUESDAY flyer (Instagram Post) - 1 Gigis Sweet Stop Popup Store

Come and get your sweet treats, pastries, and breads at Gigi's Sweet Stop pop-up store at the MACC this next Tuesday, December 10th, from 3pm to 6pm. This special event promises to be a delightful experience for all who attend, showcasing an array of delicious confections and baked goods that are perfect for the holiday season. Whether you're looking for scrumptious cookies, elegant pastries, or freshly baked breads, Gigi's Sweet Stop has something to satisfy every sweet tooth. This is an excellent opportunity to stock up on festive treats that will impress your family and friends, or to simply indulge in some well-deserved self-care with a delightful dessert. Don’t miss out on the chance to explore a variety of flavors and textures, all lovingly crafted by Gigi. Mark your calendars and come join us for an afternoon filled with sweetness and holiday cheer!