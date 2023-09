× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art A golden piece of fabric

Get ready for glitz and glam! Inspired by artworks and artists in Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth, this gilded fashion show features local models of color styled by Chery Jordan and a conversation about the themes in the exhibit.

Regular admission applies; as always, members and youth 17 & under are free.

Gilded is organized by the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro and curated by Emily Stamey.