Gingerbread Cookie Decorating

× Expand CDM cookie decorating logo

Get into the holiday spirit with Creative Discovery Museum’s Cookie Decorating Workshops!

Bring the whole family for a festive and fun experience as you design and decorate delicious cookies together.‍

12-4 p.m. | Spark Central‍

Weekends in the Holiday Season

Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1

Dec. 6, 7, 8

Dec. 13, 14, 15

Dec. 20, 21, 22

Dec. 27, 28‍

This is an add on activity, does not include Museum Admission.‍

‍