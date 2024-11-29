Gingerbread Cookie Decorating

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Get into the holiday spirit with Creative Discovery Museum’s Cookie Decorating Workshops!

Bring the whole family for a festive and fun experience as you design and decorate delicious cookies together.‍

12-4 p.m. | Spark Central‍

Weekends in the Holiday Season

Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1

Dec. 6, 7, 8

Dec. 13, 14, 15

Dec. 20, 21, 22

Dec. 27, 28‍

This is an add on activity, does not include Museum Admission.‍

Kids & Family
