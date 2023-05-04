Gino Fanelli on the Patio

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Kick off the weekend with live music! Detroit jazz musician turned Lookout Mountain transplant has found his signature style with N’awlins party jazz and is bringing it to the FEED patio. Join us for great brews and tunes!

Concerts & Live Music
