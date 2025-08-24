Girl Climber in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX Girl Climber is coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater! This one is for the climbing enthusiasts and athletes. See the story of Emily Harrington and her pursuit of legacy!

August 24

Professional climber Emily Harrington has summited Everest, 8000-meter peaks, and dominated the competition circuit but, her greatest challenge extends beyond the physical. To cement her legacy in the male-dominated world of elite rock climbing, she sets her sights on a career-defining 24-hour ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan.

Caught between the pursuit of personal ambition and the ticking biological clock of life, a near-fatal fall forces Emily to reckon with what she’s willing to risk. Equal parts gripping survival story and intimate portrait, Girl Climber isn’t just about breaking records, it’s about breaking barriers. Amongst Yosemite’s legendary boy’s club, Emily isn’t just proving she is the best *Girl Climber--she's proving she is one of the best. Period.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

Members/Deluxe Members/River Society: Please log in to your member account to access your discounted member tickets.

River Society/Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.