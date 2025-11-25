Glass Sculptures & Abstract Paintings featured in December 2025 River Gallery Exhibit

× Expand Curtiss Brock, Thomas Spake , Jennifer Rivera and Brad Robertson Glass & Abstract Paintings featured in December 2025 River Gallery Exhibit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Headline: Glass Sculptures & Abstract Paintings

Subheadline: Glass & Abstract Paintings featured in December 2025 River Gallery Exhibit

Chattanooga, Date: River Gallery (400 East 2nd Street), December 1 – 31, 2025.

Exhibit features glass sculpture by Curtiss Brock and Thomas Spake and abstract paintings by Jennifer Rivera and Brad Robertson.

Opening Reception: December 12, 2025, 6-8PM. Free and open to the public. Meet artists Brad Robertson and Thomas Spake! Light hors d’oeuvres and libations, courtesy of the Bluff View District.

About the Exhibition:

Curtiss Brock focuses on ‘geodes’, emphasizing the age and history of our planet. His glass work serves as a gesture to slow down and appreciate Earth’s great mystique.

Jennifer Rivera’s edgy and evocative abstract paintings explore moments of everyday life, with compositions inspired by the unique ways each sentient being responds to and moves through the universe.

Brad Robertson’s fascination with indigenous trees and bodies of water has influenced his application of color and texture. His abstract paintings showcase eternal, multi-layered portals, landscapes, and horizons.

Thomas Spake’s wonderment of the natural world is channeled through his hand-blown sculpture. He intends for the patterns, colors, and forms of his one-of-a-kind work to spark fond memories of time spent in nature.

Contact Information:

Mary Portera

423.682.1287

rivergallery@bluffview.com