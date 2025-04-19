× Expand Photo by Silas Luster Glass street - 1 Glass Street Block Party

Get ready to party on Glass Street with live music, delicious food, and local vendors - it's gonna be a block party you won't want to miss!

Come join us for a day filled with music, food, and fun! Our block party is the perfect way to kick back and relax with friends and family. Enjoy live performances from local artists, indulge in delicious street food, and browse through unique vendors. Don't miss out on this exciting event right in the heart of the community!

There will be games, arts, and crafts for the kids. And we will be have an easter egg hunt at scheduled for 1PM.