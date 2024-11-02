× Expand The Bohemian Village Glass Street Block Party 2024

Get ready to party on Glass Street with live music, food trucks, and local vendors for a fun-filled community celebration!

Glass Street Block Party!

A day filled with local vendors, food trucks, games, activities for children, and live music! We will have the entire intersection of Glass Street and N. Chamberlain Ave blocked off to street traffic. There will be a main stage with live performances and dozens of local vendors providing speciality gifts. Both of the grassy areas will be set up with bounce houses, face painting and games for the children.

This is an event you don't want to miss!

Some of the vendors to expect: Half Baked Bakery Chatt, Roma Burn by Bron, Qweens Essential Scents, Shake Em Up, Lee Coded Apparel, Shugar Shull Cakery, S & S Natural Shaved Ice, Mo Lemonade, Walk in Closet, Raising the Bar, Mckenzie Hair and Skin Oil, Juice U On The Go, Vintage Thrift Motel, Nakivoire Beauty, Divine Purity Aurapothecary Co, Penny's Lemonade, Culture Books, Purely Balanced, From Earth to Skin, Chattanooga Fire Department, Chattanooga Fire DepartmentHamilton County Health Department, Urban League of Chattanooga, Fud Vybez, The Island Vibe, Kweens in da Kitchen and many more!