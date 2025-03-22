× Expand Glen Templeton/The GEM Theatre Glen Templeton

Country music artist Glen Templeton returns to The GEM Theatre on Saturday, March 22 at 7:30pm. Templeton is known for his powerful voice and heartfelt performances. He has numerous top singles, including “Ball Cap,” on the radio charts, as well as appearances on CMT and at The Grand Ole Opry and The Ryman. Tickets are $40-$45; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemetheatre.org or by calling The GEM box office at 706-625-3132.

The “blue-collared hero” began his accomplished music career in Alabama singing at the VFW in Cottondale before chasing his dreams in Nashville. He first shared the stage with his veteran and country music recording artist father, Dwight Templeton, and in the years that followed with performers including Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Montgomery Gentry, LoCash, and others. With a string of successful singles and a growing fan base, Glen Templeton continues to make a significant impact on the country music scene, bringing a fresh yet familiar sound that honors the genre's rich traditions.