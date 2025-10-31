× Expand Avocet Hospitality Glitz, Ghosts & Gatsby! Join us for a spirit filled evening at The Read House Hotel's Silver Ballroom.

Join us for a spirit-filled evening at The Read House Hotel - if you dare!

Enjoy a spooktacular night filled with glitz, ghosts, and Gatsby vibes! You are guaranteed a Roaring good time in the historic Silver Ballroom, with guests of today and with those who never checked out...Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best Ghastly Gatsby attire (Gatsby, 1920s & 30s, cocktail attire, vintage, opulent, horrific, ghosts, etc.) for our costume contest! Prizes for the Best Individual and Best Couple costumes!

Doors open at 8:00 pm with music by DJMcLov1n!

Admission includes:

Light Hors d’oeuvres, 8 pm - 9 pm

Cash Bars featuring a Signature Cocktail

Dance the night away with sounds from DJMcLov1n

Desserts & Light Hors d’oeuvres, 10 pm - 11 pm

Best Individual and Best Couple Halloween Costume Contest

Photo area to capture your memories