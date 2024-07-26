Glofit: One Hour Workout

× Expand Image via C workout

This one hour fitness class is designed with a fun, playful vibe so that the idea of group fitness with new people feels carefree and inviting. The room will be dark, both to set the ambiance and for an extra welcome for anyone with body insecurities to not feel “too seen” while working out. Glow sticks will be provided and can be worn as a necklace, bracelets or anklets. The instructor, a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and Doctor of Physical Therapy will guide the group through various body-weight movements to gently increase heart rate and promote strength and flexibility. All ages, body shapes, and fitness levels are welcome, as variations will be offered.

Please wear: dark colored clothing

Please bring: yoga mat + water bottle

About the teacher:

Monika Patel is a local doctor of physical therapy, trained in orthopedics, manual therapy, and pelvic health. She loves to help people intentionally activate their deep core particularly for pelvic, hip, and back proactive care. She practices at Hitchcock Family Medicine and runs her own virtual coaching business for expecting and healing mothers called Train4Birth.