Gloria
Second Presbyterian Church 700 Pine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Choral Arts of Chattanooga invites you to our own celebration of Christmas. Each year we present a number of classic carol arrangements as well as a larger work. This year we are proud to present Vivaldi's Gloria, a timeless piece of music that has been sung at Christmas for generations. Come and join us for this special time.
