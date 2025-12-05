Glue Diligence: 2-Day Collage Workshop

× Expand Hollie Chastain Glue Dilligence

This is the perfect class to make a special holiday gift or to carve out some creative time during the busy season.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced artist, this session invites you to explore the expressive world of collage using paper, found materials, and mixed media. You’ll learn basic techniques like layering, composition, and texture building, while also getting tips on visual storytelling and personal expression. We’ll work hands-on with a big collection of various materials and also add in some talks about my personal experiences and knowledge of copyright issues within collage, working with publishers and building a cohesive collection.