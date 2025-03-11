The Past Our Prime Players are presenting skits and comedy routines from the Golden Age of Television on Tuesday, March 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road. The registration fee of $10 includes a ticket to the performance and light refreshments. Register on-line at www.jewishchattanooga.com or by calling (423) 493-0270.

These television skits of the 1960s include Carol Burnett’s, and Alan King’s comedy as well as pieces from I Love Lucy, Laugh-In and so much more. Smile, chuckle and laugh, as the performance is guaranteed to bring back memories.

The Past Our Prime Players are adult volunteers over the age of 70, who enjoy sharing their talents with the community. The group began discussions of entertainment as way to counter the effects of isolation. Several participants have been in productions at the Jewish Cultural Center since late 2023.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.