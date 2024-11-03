× Expand Ben Levin Poster for show

Good Stand Up Comedy with Dan Alten & Friends $10 8pm.

Dan Alten is an intelligent goofball from Kentucky who has been traveling the country for the past decade bringing his charming nonsense to everywhere from theaters to punk basements to art galleries to beloved comedy clubs. Doing over 200 shows a year bringing his tight night surreal fun to the people, like if the Ramones were one guy with a mustache and good jokes. He has opened for Kyle Kinane, Bobcat, Sam Tallent, Rory Scovel, Sarah Sherman from SNL, Johnny Pemberton, Hari Kondabolu, rapper Open Mike Eagle, DJ Doug Pound & David Leibe Hart from Tim & Eric, various punk bands with silly names, and a guy at an open mic who tried to throw his father’s ashes into the crowd. He has recorded 2 albums, written a zine, and filmed a pilot for an Amazon Prime stand up show that was lost to history. But most importantly he’s funny. You will enjoy him. And if not you can mud wrestle him after the show.