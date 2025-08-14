× Expand Kat Friedmann + courtesy of artist Goodbye June at Songbirds on 8/14

Fusing hard rock licks with deep South blues and gospel swing, the three cousins of Goodbye June are fueled by their desire to craft timeless, catchy and anthemic rock songs. The band formed after the death of Tyler’s brother in June (hence the band name), vowing to honor his memory with their soulful and life-affirming sound.

Since the release of their major label debut 'Magic Valley', the boys have earned the endorsement of Rolling Stone, contributed “Liberty Mother” to a high-profile Budweiser TV campaign as well as a WWE theme song, packed shows across the United States and Europe with Greta Van Fleet and ZZ Top, and racked up 110 million+ Spotify streams in the process. After notching placements on ESPN, NFL, NHL, Need for Speed, and Madden (EA), the band landed a #1 placement on the UK Rock Chart with their 2022 studio release ‘See Where The Night Goes.’ Now, the band is forging ahead with their 2024 follow-up album Deep in the Trouble.

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Standing Show (+ limited table seating!)

*Purchasing a table means you are purchasing admission for 4 people. Seats = stools.*

GA Standing: $20

VIP Seated tables: $100 for 4 seats