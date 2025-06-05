× Expand Goodwill Industries of the Greater Chattanooga Area Goodwill Opportunity Center

Join us at the Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd for a resource fair! Discover valuable community resources, services, and opportunities. Representatives from the following organizations will be present:

• Chattanooga Public Library

• Chattanooga Area Food Bank

• City of Chattanooga - Parks and Recreation: Therapeutic Recreation Services

• Hamilton County - Vocational Rehabilitation Services

• Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area

• Office of Family Empowerment