Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd 7601 East Brainerd Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Join us at the Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd for a resource fair! Discover valuable community resources, services, and opportunities. Representatives from the following organizations will be present:

• Chattanooga Public Library

• Chattanooga Area Food Bank

• City of Chattanooga - Parks and Recreation: Therapeutic Recreation Services

• Hamilton County - Vocational Rehabilitation Services

• Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area

• Office of Family Empowerment

423-757-9527
