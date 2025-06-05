Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd
Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd 7601 East Brainerd Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Goodwill Industries of the Greater Chattanooga Area
Goodwill Opportunity Center
Join us at the Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd for a resource fair! Discover valuable community resources, services, and opportunities. Representatives from the following organizations will be present:
• Chattanooga Public Library
• Chattanooga Area Food Bank
• City of Chattanooga - Parks and Recreation: Therapeutic Recreation Services
• Hamilton County - Vocational Rehabilitation Services
• Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area
• Office of Family Empowerment