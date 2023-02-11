Grafting 101 (Parts 1 and 2)

× Expand Ken Chance Learn how to graft!

Grafting - Learn how to propagate desirable plant varieties, with grafting expert, Ken Chance, founder and president of Appalachian Foothills Fruits and Nuts.

Attendance for both parts (dates) is required, so please make sure you can attend at 1:00pm on Feb 11th and June 10th. Price includes both parts.

Feb 11th (Part 1): Planning and Practice

We‘ll discuss the two phase process, the necessary equipment, and the do‘s (and don‘ts…) of grafting. We will also practice making "whip and tongue" and "cleft" grafting cuts and binding the halves securely together.

June 10th (Part 2): Review and Performing grafts (hands-on)

Review the do's (and don'ts…) of grafting. Re-practice cutting and binding a graft joint. Participants will perform an actual graft of persimmon scionwood samples, persimmon root stocks will be provided for $30.00 each or you can bring your own. It is recommended to do 2-3 rootstocks for optimal success. Resources to source for other root stocks (in case you don't want to do persimmons) will be discussed during Part 1, which will give participants ample time to get the root stocks before the Part 2 June date. Please bring your own sharp shears to Part 2.

Included in workshop price: your very own Felco grafting knife ($30.00 value) and other grafting materials, such as thumb protector, elastic grafting ties, parafilm, label stakes ($8.00 value), but PLEASE BRING your own sharp shears to Part 2 only, we highly recommend Felco brand, and we will discuss this in further detail in

Part 1. If you are ready to go ahead and purchase, you can AT THIS LINK.

Contact Ashley Clayton at 423-493-9155 or email: aclayton@crabtreefarms.org for more information.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don't make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Ashley Clayton at aclayton@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.