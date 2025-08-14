The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX!
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, The Grateful Dead
The Grateful Dead arrives in IMAX this August, and you don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind show on the biggest screen in town!
August 14 – August 17
New this year, in addition to traditional cinema, THE GRATEFUL DEAD MOVIE will grace IMAX® screens in select territories worldwide! This larger-than-life presentation has been remastered by IMAX for sound and picture for an immersive and powerful experience, making this a must-see event. David Lemieux, Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager, said after experiencing the film in IMAX - “It was the greatest screening I’ve ever experienced of a film I’ve seen hundreds of times.”
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets.
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members:
Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.