The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, The Grateful Dead The Grateful Dead arrives in IMAX this August, and you don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind show on the biggest screen in town!

August 14 – August 17

New this year, in addition to traditional cinema, THE GRATEFUL DEAD MOVIE will grace IMAX® screens in select territories worldwide! This larger-than-life presentation has been remastered by IMAX for sound and picture for an immersive and powerful experience, making this a must-see event. David Lemieux, Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager, said after experiencing the film in IMAX - “It was the greatest screening I’ve ever experienced of a film I’ve seen hundreds of times.”

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members:

Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.