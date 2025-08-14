The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX!

to

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

August 14 – August 17

New this year, in addition to traditional cinema, THE GRATEFUL DEAD MOVIE will grace IMAX® screens in select territories worldwide! This larger-than-life presentation has been remastered by IMAX for sound and picture for an immersive and powerful experience, making this a must-see event. David Lemieux, Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager, said after experiencing the film in IMAX - “It was the greatest screening I’ve ever experienced of a film I’ve seen hundreds of times.”

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members:

Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Info

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Film
8002620695
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-14 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-14 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-14 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-14 18:15:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-15 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-15 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-15 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-15 18:15:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-16 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-16 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-16 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Grateful Dead Movie in IMAX! - 2025-08-16 18:15:00 ical