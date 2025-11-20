Gratefull 2025

× Expand River City Company On November 20th, gather downtown with the community for a meal at one long table.

Celebrating 10 Years of Coming Together along one long table!

Free and ALL are welcome to join together for a Thanksgiving meal in the middle of Martin Luther King Blvd. There is no fee, no expectations, and no agenda — just an open invitation.

For those who wish to make a contribution to those in need, you are welcome to bring supplies for the Maclellan Shelter for Families. Bins will be provided for you to drop off items including: nonperishable food, coffee supplies, disposable plates & silverware, hygienic supplies including toothpaste and diapers, and laundry supplies.

Hundreds of volunteers help to make this event possible! Volunteer registration will open in August 2025.

Gratefull is made possible by generous financial support from The Maclellan Foundation and many generous sponsors! Interested in supporting the event, please visit www.gratefullcha.org

Hosts of this year include: River City Company, The Bessie Smith Cultural Center, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga and Causeway.

¡La tradición continúa con el regreso de Gratefull (Agradecido) el 20 de noviembre de 2025!

Gratis y TODOS son bienvenidos a unirse para una comida de Acción de Gracias en el centro de Martin Luther King Blvd. No hay costo, expectativas, ni agenda: solo una invitación abierta.

Para aquellos que deseen hacer una contribución a personas y familias con necesidades, pueden traer suministros para el Maclellan Shelter for Families (Refugio para Familias Maclellan). Se le proporcionarán contenedores para que deje los artículos de donación que incluyen: alimentos no perecederos, suministros de café, platos y cubiertos desechables, suministros de higiene que incluyen pasta de dientes y pañales, y artículos de lavandería.

¿Quieres ser voluntario? ¡Necesitamos tu ayuda! ¡Simplemente visite www.ihelpchattanooga.org para obtener descripciones de puestos!

Gratefull (Agradecido) es posible gracias a: The Maclellan Foundation.

Los anfitriones de este año incluyen: River City Company, The Bessie Smith Cultural Center, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga y Causeway.