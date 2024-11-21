× Expand River City Company Gratefull

The tradition continues with the return of Gratefull on November 21, 2024!

Free and ALL are welcome to join together for a Thanksgiving meal in the middle of Martin Luther King Blvd. There is no fee, no expectations, and no agenda — just an open invitation.

For those who wish to make a contribution to those in need, you are welcome to bring supplies for the Maclellan Shelter for Families. Bins will be provided for you to drop off items including: nonperishable food, coffee supplies, disposable plates & silverware, hygienic supplies including toothpaste and diapers, and laundry supplies.

Hundreds of volunteers help to make this event possible! A link to ihelpchattanooga will be posted in September.

Gratefull is made possible by generous financial support from The Maclellan Foundation, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust, Hamico, Delegator, Synovus Bank, Chattanooga Chamber Downtown Council, Citizens of Heaven Church, First Horizon, EPB, and Elliott Davis

Food & Beverage Sponsors include: Party Bites, Champy's Chicken, Niedlov's, Nostalgia Tap Truck, Niedlov's, Frothy Monkey, Food City, Coca-Cola, Southern Star, and Mama Red Cooks.

In-kind sponsors include Brewer Media Group, Summitt Pianos, Cartter Trail, World Centric, and New Terra Compost.

Hosts of this year include: River City Company, The Bessie Smith Cultural Center, United Way of Greater Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga and Causeway.