The Great Adult Egg Hunt and Hoppy Hour

Hang, Hunt, Hop!

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Hang at Sculpture Fields

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Adult Egg Hunt at Sculpture Fields

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Hoppy Hour at Odd Story on Central Avenue

Please note: The rain backup date for this event is Saturday, April 26th.

Costs: General Admission Tickets are $10 in advance // $15 at the door. We also have a limited supply of VIP options for $50 per person (+ EB fees). VIP tickets include two drink tickets, a charcuterie picnic for one from Bleu Fox Cheese Shop and a 30 second headstart. VIP ticket sales end April 11 at 5 p.m.

Online ticket sales end Friday, April 18th at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

This sixth-annual event combines the arts, community collaboration, and of course, education. Through a creative partnership, local artists will create one-of-a-kind works of art on an evergreen wooden egg, and adult participants will search for the eggs at Sculpture Fields. We’ll also have eggs containing candy and prizes from local businesses!

We’ll conclude the event with a restaurant “hop” to Odd Story to celebrate. The Hoppy Hour starts at 3 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear their Sunday best for added fun, but wear comfortable shoes!

Please note: By signing up, you agree to this liability waiver: https://bit.ly/49GlvhM. Everyone will sign the waiver in person before picking up their wristbands.

This event benefits The Chattery's mission of providing fun, affordable and accessible learning experiences for adults.