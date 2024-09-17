Greater Ghost Book Launch

× Expand Ian Riley Photography Christian J. Collier

Chattanooga poet Christian J. Collier will celebrate the publication of his debut full-length collection Greater Ghost at The Book & Cover on September 17, 2024, at 7 PM. Dedicated to his family, the Colliers and Hollingsheds, Collier says of Greater Ghost, “Launching this book means the world to me. After so many years as an artist and so much sacrifice and devotion, it feels exciting to have this work serve as my first full-length collection. I believe I’ve made something that honors those closest to me—both my blood family and accrued family who have consistently blessed me with their support, love, presence, and advice—as well as something that will genuinely move any reader, and I’m thrilled for the book to enter the world and find its people.”

The book features poems published in POETRY, The Atlantic, North American Review, and elsewhere, and stitches together the communal grief of the last few years compounded with Collier’s experiences of both private and public hauntings, with elegies to those he loves through. With a pulse devastatingly close to the surface, Greater Ghost is contextualized by the Black Southern Noir, racial injustice specific to the United States, and heart that only Collier could voice.

The book launch is a ticketed event. Tickets and additional details can be found here: https://www.thebookandcover.com/calendar/2024/8/15/christiancollier0917