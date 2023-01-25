× Expand Courtesy of green|spaces Green Drinks at Gaining Ground Grocery

Green Drinks at Gaining Ground Grocery

green|spaces first Green Drinks of 2023 is at Gaining Ground Grocery! For those participating in Dry January or simply choosing not to imbibe, mocktails will be available in addition to traditional cocktails. Gaining Ground Grocery is a part of the Chattanooga Food Center, located in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Our monthly Eco-Networking Mixers are free and open to everyone - Don't forget to RSVP!

Address: 1918 Union Avenue.