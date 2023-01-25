Green Drinks

to

Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Green Drinks at Gaining Ground Grocery

green|spaces first Green Drinks of 2023 is at Gaining Ground Grocery! For those participating in Dry January or simply choosing not to imbibe, mocktails will be available in addition to traditional cocktails. Gaining Ground Grocery is a part of the Chattanooga Food Center, located in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Our monthly Eco-Networking Mixers are free and open to everyone - Don't forget to RSVP!

Address: 1918 Union Avenue.

Info

Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Business & Career, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Green Drinks - 2023-01-25 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Green Drinks - 2023-01-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Green Drinks - 2023-01-25 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Green Drinks - 2023-01-25 17:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

January 24, 2023

Wednesday

January 25, 2023

Thursday

January 26, 2023

Friday

January 27, 2023

Saturday

January 28, 2023

Sunday

January 29, 2023

Monday

January 30, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours