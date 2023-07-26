Green Drinks at Wanderlinger Brewing Co.

× Expand green|spaces green|spaces + Wanderlinger Brewing Co. for Green Drinks

In January of 2022, Wanderlinger became Chattanooga’s only 100% composting brewery! This includes all food waste, plates, utensils and even the cups used during shows. Their spent grain goes to local farmers to feed their cattle, not composted or landfill. Wanderlinger also boasts a Pickup for a Pint program, incentivizing folks to pick up litter and enjoy their beer.

green|spaces is excited to partner again with Wanderlinger for this month's Green Drinks! Please click the link to register for this free event, and we will see you there!